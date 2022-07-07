He agreed to stand down this morning, and it is expected that a formal announcement will be made later today.

It follows more than 50 resignations from his Government in the last two days.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When will he leave?

When will Boris Johnson leave? When will Boris stop being the Prime Minister?

Number 10 sources said this morning that Mr Johnson would remain as Prime Minister until a successor is appointed.

This is expected to be in time for the Conservative Party conference at the beginning of October.

However, Tories are calling on Boris Johnson to step aside immediately and allow a caretaker Prime Minister to take his place.

George Freeman, who resigned as science minister earlier this morning, tweeted: “Now PM has finally done the decent thing he needs to hand in the seals of office, apologise to Her Majesty, allow her to appoint a Caretaker under whom Ministers can serve, so the Conservative Party can choose a new leader properly.”

There were similar sentiments from Nick Gibb, who was schools minister from 2015 until September last year and said: “As well as resigning as Party leader the PM must resign his office.

“After losing so many ministers, he has lost the trust and authority required to continue.

"We need an acting PM who is not a candidate for leader to stabilise the government while a new leader is elected.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng described events as "a depressing state of affairs" and added: "We now need a new Leader as soon as practicable. Someone who can rebuild trust, heal the country, and set out a new, sensible and consistent economic approach to help families."