Why the PM's support is key for success of West Yorkshire mass transit
It was apt that Sir Keir Starmer was visiting Camira Fabrics, in Meltham, which is making the seats for the new TransPennine Express trains.
The Prime Minister was visiting the stunning Holme Valley to announce an additional £415m for the Transpennine Route Upgrade, the very train line that he was delayed on.
So it’s good that the scale of the challenge was demonstrated to Sir Keir.
This was part of £1.7bn that the Government has announced for transport in the North, which it says is the region’s biggest funding injection ever.
This is very welcome, particularly the extra money for TRU, which will help rail companies organise diversions while the work is ongoing.
However, the line that most caught my attention was the Prime Minister’s support for the West Yorkshire mass transit system.
Mayor Tracy Brabin is proposing a new tram system to connect Leeds and Bradford, and has pledged spades in the ground by 2028.
However, so far the Government has only covered funding for the consultation, with Ms Brabin’s team having to submit a business case in the autumn.
With public finances being squeezed by the global instability of Donald Trump’s tariffs and borrowing costs rising, there was no guarantee the mayoral combined authority would get the funding it needs to proceed.
However, now with the Prime Minister’s support, Ms Brabin is in a much stronger position.
One source told me that the announcement “make it impossible” for the Government to back out.
Another key point to this, made by Ms Brabin, is Sir Keir’s backing gives businesses the certainty to invest in both the mass transit network and West Yorkshire.
