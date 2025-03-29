Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was apt that Sir Keir Starmer was visiting Camira Fabrics, in Meltham, which is making the seats for the new TransPennine Express trains.

The Prime Minister was visiting the stunning Holme Valley to announce an additional £415m for the Transpennine Route Upgrade, the very train line that he was delayed on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So it’s good that the scale of the challenge was demonstrated to Sir Keir.

This was part of £1.7bn that the Government has announced for transport in the North, which it says is the region’s biggest funding injection ever.

As predicted, there were a number of calls for a better public transport system in Leeds for 2025. The West Yorkshire Combined Authority announced plans for a new mass transit system last year, with Mayor Tracy Brabin saying she hopes to see work start on the scheme by 2028 | WYCA

This is very welcome, particularly the extra money for TRU, which will help rail companies organise diversions while the work is ongoing.

However, the line that most caught my attention was the Prime Minister’s support for the West Yorkshire mass transit system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Tracy Brabin is proposing a new tram system to connect Leeds and Bradford, and has pledged spades in the ground by 2028.

However, so far the Government has only covered funding for the consultation, with Ms Brabin’s team having to submit a business case in the autumn.

With public finances being squeezed by the global instability of Donald Trump’s tariffs and borrowing costs rising, there was no guarantee the mayoral combined authority would get the funding it needs to proceed.

However, now with the Prime Minister’s support, Ms Brabin is in a much stronger position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One source told me that the announcement “make it impossible” for the Government to back out.