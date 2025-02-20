West Yorkshire mass transit: public backs tram routes between Leeds and Bradford
The West Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority has been asking for the public’s views on the long-awaited tram system to connect up the region.
Mayor Tracy Brabin said: “The public has emphatically told us: ‘We want mass transit.’
“This is our region’s biggest infrastructure project in decades and will help us deliver on the growth mission to put more money in people's pockets.
"It is time to deliver a tram for the people of West Yorkshire and get spades in the ground by 2028.”
Members of the public had their say over routes in three separate areas, Leeds city centre, south Leeds and between Bradford and Leeds.
The most popular route in the first section was line one, which would run between St James’s Hospital and the city centre, via the First Direct Arena, Leeds Beckett University and Millennium Square.
This would then go past Leeds station and head south over Victoria Bridge.
This would then connect with the southern section of the tram network.
The most popular line in this area would see the route run via Holbeck, Elland Road Stadium and Beeston Ring Road before finishing at the White Rose Centre.
The combined authority said a similar level of support was given to all three routes between Bradford and Leeds, which go via Armley, Laisterdyke and Wortley.
Thousands of people responded to the consultation, including business and educational leaders.
University of Bradford Vice-Chancellor Prof Shirley Congdon said: "We wholeheartedly support plans for a clean, quick, reliable mass transit system, particularly one that connects Leeds and Bradford.
“Such a scheme will benefit students, workers, businesses and residents.”
Steve Foster, Centre Director for White Rose and Trinity Leeds, added: “Leeds has always been a city of industry and innovation and deserves a modern transport network to match its ambition.
“Today is an important step forward for improving connections between north and south Leeds, as well as the rest of West Yorkshire.”
The responses will be considered when selecting the routes, as well as other factors, before a further detailed consultation of the proposed route will take place early next year.
