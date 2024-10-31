Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Reeves told the House of Commons that the engineering work between York, Leeds, Huddersfield and Manchester will “help grow our economy across the North of England, with faster and more reliable services”.

The £11.5 billion project involves electrifying the 76-mile route, building new tracks, installing digital signalling equipment and upgrading stations. It is due to be completed by 2033.

There had been speculation prior to yesterday’s Budget that the government may look to scale back the programme, which will cut the journey time between Leeds and Manchester to 33 minutes.

However, the Chancellor confirmed the project in full, saying there would be further electrification of services between Church Fenton and York completed by 2026.

Treasury documents confirmed that the Transpennine Route Upgrade would be used to “transform northern rail connectivity and lay the ground for Northern Powerhouse Rail”.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street, London, with her ministerial red box before delivering her Budget in the Houses of Parliament. Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

NPR, also known as High Speed 3, is a long-promised line from Liverpool connecting Leeds, Hull and Sheffield, with Manchester Airport.

It has been seen by politicians of all stripes as key to improving connectivity across the North, and increasing growth and productivity.

Previously Transport Secretary Louise Haigh told the Yorkshire Post that all infrastructure projects promised by the Conservatives were under review until next spring.

However, this is the strongest sign yet that Labour will look to bring in NPR.

Northern Powerhouse Partnership chief executive Henri Murison said this “presents an opportunity to re-commit to transformative projects that I have long championed, like Northern Powerhouse Rail, across the Pennines in addition to the electrification and upgrades of the existing line committed to in the Budget”.

Metro Mayors Andy Burnham, Oliver Coppard and Tracy Brabin at the 2023 Great Northern Conference

Ms Reeves also confirmed funding for the Supertram in Sheffield and West Yorkshire’s mass transit system, which is currently under consultation.

The Chancellor said: “We will deliver £1.3 billion of funding to improve connectivity in our city regions.”

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said yesterday was a “significant moment for our country as Rachel Reeves smashes the glass ceiling and becomes the first-ever woman to deliver a Budget in Parliament”.

She commented: “True to form, she has stepped up to the challenge and taken the difficult decisions needed with an honest Budget that will fix the foundations and help turn our country around following a decade of decline.

“While some of these decisions present real challenges for our region – especially for our business community - this must be balanced against the increase in the national minimum wage, support for the NHS, and prioritising longer-term investment in infrastructure.

“I was pleased to hear the Chancellor back our West Yorkshire Mass Transit programme, the Transpennine Route Upgrade and investment in Bradford Forster Square station.”

While South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “As we look to improve our buses here in South Yorkshire, increased funding for bus services is vital to safeguard the services that so many of our communities rely on.

“We look forward to further engagement with Ministers as we work to secure a fair deal for South Yorkshire after our region lost out so significantly under the previous Government.

“The money committed to renew South Yorkshire’s Supertram network is very welcome news.”

Zoë Billingham, director of IPPR North said: "The important increases to public investment paired with changes to make the tax system fairer are much needed to benefit people in every corner of the country.