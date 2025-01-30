West Yorkshire budget to focus on mass transit and bus franchising

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Tracy Brabin will outline her key priority areas for the £890m of devolved funding which has been allocated for the coming year.

In a major speech on growth yesterday, the Chancellor Rachel Reeves mentioned the impact the proposed tram network between Leeds and Bradford will have on the region.

The budget commits funding to create a strategic outline case for the mass transit system which will be submitted to the government.

This will detail the proposed routes and infrastructure investments the combined authority wants to make.

Ms Brabin wants buses and trams ot be fully integrated with other modes of transport, and believes this will create 12,700 new jobs.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, making an announcement on West Yorkshire bus reform last year. PIC: James Hardisty

Ahead of the budget announcement, she said: “We are approaching a new era for devolution, and we need to make sure West Yorkshire is ready for that.

“We want to use these powers to grow our economy and ensure people have more money in their pockets.

West Yorkshire is set to get a single funding settlement from the Government from 2026, which will give Ms Brabin more control over money.

She added: "We have ambitious plans for our region and this budget will help us deliver that throughout the next year and beyond.”

The budget also introduces a universal skills system, delivers a flagship home energy scheme to help households invest in renewables and gives additional support to West Yorkshire Police.

It also recognises the need to support the region’s five local authorities, which provide essential services against the backdrop of unprecedented local and regional financial pressures.

The budget also sets out funding to deliver the key priorities of the region’s Police and Crime Plan, which includes work to support victims and witnesses of crime.

Money will also go towards developing a strategy to help stamp out serious violence in the region.

The budget will be discussed and voted on by members of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority this morning at Wellington House, in Leeds.

The Labour Government has made mayors a key part of their plan for economic growth.

Ms Brabin was the first metro mayor to submit her local growth plan to the Treasury last December, which this budget will build on.