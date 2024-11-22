Tracy Brabin reveals how much bus fares in West Yorkshire will rise by next year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Labour mayor has proposed a £2.50 price cap for a single fare, rising from £2, and a £6 cap for a DaySaver ticket, up from £5.

These plans will be voted on at a meeting of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority on 12 December, and would come into place on 31 March next year and last until at least 30 December 2025.

This sees WYCA continue to subsidise fares provided by the bus companies.

“What was important for me was to keep fares as low as possible,” Ms Brabin told The Yorkshire Post.

Tracy Brabin in Huddersfield bus station. Credit: WYCA | WYCA

“The public were telling me that the Mayor’s Fares were making a huge difference to their families and their transport, particularly in a cost of living crisis.

“It’s great to get more people on the bus and out of their cars - this is devolution in action.”

She explained that £15m of the funding was being used on the subsidised fares, £12m was set aside for keeping routes alive and the rest of the cash was being kept for emergencies.

“We are having to take a view that it is of course important to keep fares low,” Ms Brabin added, “but there is no point in having a low fare if you don’t have a bus that comes to your community.

“It’s a balancing act while we get to franchising, when everywhere in West Yorkshire will be fully franchised, in public control, by 2028.”

