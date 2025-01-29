Bradford Council wants to raise council tax by 14.99% without referendum
Due to its debts, Bradford Council has been given exceptional financial support by the UK government.
The council requested this in December 2023 saying it was at risk of going bankrupt, and asked to borrow £140 million.
This means that the local authority can ask to increase council tax by more than the 4.99 per cent limit, without the usual requirement of a referendum.
Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, the council leader, has submitted a request to the Government to hike council tax by between 9.99 per cent and 14.99 per cent from April.
The local authority says this will be a one-off request for one year only, and the final decision will be made by full council.
Coun Hinchcliffe said: “Like many other councils, after 14 years of reductions in funding from central Government we have been left in an unsustainable financial position. We welcome the additional funding from the new Government for next year.
“It shows they’ve listened and this is a significant step in the right direction but it can’t solve the challenges local government faces overnight.
“We are still however facing severe pressures on budgets for all our services, from social care to maintaining our parks and green spaces.
“We will have to continue to make difficult decisions to ensure a stable financial future.”
Angela Rayner, the Deputy Prime Minister and Local Government Secretary, is set to respond in the coming weeks.
Bradford currently has the lowest council tax in West Yorkshire and it is £145 below the national average for metropolitan district councils.
The council claimed that even if council tax was raised by 14.99 per cent, it would still be similar to the England average.
This would increase Band A, the biggest group of council tax payers, by £170.07 annually, it said.
The council added that a one-year increase of that amount would cut the council’s borrowing by £140m.
Coun Hinchcliffe said that a fund would be put in place to support those struggling to pay.
She added: “This decision to request a one-off increase in Council Tax beyond the usual 4.99 per cent has not been taken lightly.
"We realise that no one wants to see an increase in council tax when other bills are also rising. That’s why, if approved, we’d put in place a fund to support the least well off.”
Bradford is one of eight local authorities requesting council tax rises of above 4.99 per cent.
A report from Unison last year found that Bradford is set to have a bigger budget deficit than bankrupt Birmingham over the next financial year. The shortfall represents 22 per cent of the council’s overall revenue, according to the union.
