Winter Fuel Payment Q&A: ask our expert Ralph Blackburn your questions on Rachel Reeves' cut to pensioners
Our Westminster Correspondent Ralph Blackburn will answer your questions. He has covered Rachel Reeves’ decision to signficantly cut back on the number of pensioners receiving the benefit extensively.
Payments of up to £300 had been made available to everyone above state pension age, to help with the energy crisis after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
However, from this winter pensioners will only receive a payment if they are receiving pension credit, the Chancellor said, blaming the cut on an apparent £22 billion “black hole” in public finances.
This will reduce the number of pensioners receiving payment from 11.4 million to just 1.3 million. The cost of living support payments, which Britons received during the energy crisis, have also gone.
The Yorkshire Post has been inundated with letters from readers, who are worried how they will cope this winter. Many say they feel betrayed by Ms Reeves, the MP for Leeds West and Pudsey, and the Labour Party.
Sue Cuthbert, a widow in her 80s from Newton on Rawcliffe, wrote in to say the Chancellor must “rethink this decision”. “People like myself, put the Labour Party in Government,” Ms Cuthbert said.
“I am shocked and disappointed with her attack on pensioners … at the next election there may be a different outcome.”
To ask a question or have your say please comment in the section below. The Q&A will commence from 1pm on Tuesday 10 September.
