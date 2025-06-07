Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor David Skaith believes that the potential for a data centre to be built at the Drax power station, in Selby, alongside world-leading institutions, like the University of York, puts the region at the forefront of cutting edge technologies.

“We wanted to look at this as a wider piece, not just for York and North Yorkshire, but how it could support the whole of Yorkshire and the Humber,” he said.

Mr Skaith explained that research estimated the wider region could see growth of around £85bn if York and North Yorkshire was successful.

He said the combined authority hoped to capture around 15 per cent of the country’s AI economy by 2035.

If successful, the area would see additional Government support to build a data centre, and then resources to ensure businesses across the area benefit from the innovation and power.

Drax has announced that it is exploring opportunities to provide power to UK data centres. Picture by Simon Hulme

The possible data centre at Drax’s power station is the centre piece of the bid.

This would leave the other two generating units open, and the company has been exploring using them to power a data centre.

“Having a site like Drax, the size of it and the power capabilities really lends itself to an AI growth zone,” Mr Skaith said.

The plan would be to use the heat from the data centre to power vertical farming, and attempt to make the data centre carbon negative.

Glasshouses would be built just outside the data centre secure zone, using waste heat to grow fresh produce.

The excess water would then be returned to the data centre to cool it - reducing energy use and emissions.

“The waste heat is a real challenge for data centres, but we’ve got the opportunity to use this for vertical farming,” director of economy Andy Kerr explained.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire.

Mr Skaith explained he wanted the innovation to support York and North Yorkshire’s farming sector, and see some of the Government’s investment move away from the city regions and into rural areas.

Drax development director, Richard Gwilliam, said the bid “provides a pathway to unlocking billions of pounds of growth for the whole region and facilitating the Government’s ambition for the UK to become an AI superpower”.

“Securing AI growth zone status would enable the creation of an AI and Clean Energy Campus at Drax power station, accommodating a potential carbon negative data centre alongside university, R&D and learning and development facilities,” he explained.

“An AI Growth Zone in the region could create its own innovation ecosystem, foster entrepreneurship, attract major businesses, as well as drawing in more investment and turbocharging our economy.”

North Yorkshire Council leader Coun Carl Les added: “This will help to diversify and build resilience in our economy in North Yorkshire unlocking billions of pounds in growth while developing a sector which will provide new career opportunities, particularly for our own workforce in the county.”