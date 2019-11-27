York's new stadium to be named LNER Community Stadium after sponsorship deal approved

The name and headline sponsor of York’s new Community Stadium has been confirmed as rail operator LNER.

The stadium will be named the LNER Community Stadium – with the east stand also named by the rail company as the LNER Azuma Stand after the operator’s newest train which was unveiled at York Station earlier this year.

The new stadium, which will be shared between York City and York City Knights, will be named after LNER. Credit: York City FC

Coun Nigel Ayre approved the plans at a meeting this afternoon, Tuesday.

He said: “It’s very positive news for the stadium. We’re really looking forward to working with LNER.

“There was quite a lot of positivity around the announcement. LNER are a local employer, I think that’s important as well.

“It is entirely fitting that such a fantastic asset for the city will become synonymous with LNER, who are of course a truly respected company, based right here in the city.

“With the stadium due to open early 2020, it is an exciting time in the development of York’s Community Stadium, and although I completely understand the frustration caused by delays in its completion, it will be an excellent venue for all residents and visitors to enjoy.”

He added that the money LNER are putting towards sponsoring the stadium is “well within” the amount expected.

Coun Ayre said he is “looking forward” to seeing the stadium up and running in the new year – but that no opening date has been confirmed yet.

The stadium will be shared by York City FC and rugby league side York City Knights.