Cineworld York - first look at new 13-screen cinema with IMAX at York Community Stadium

New pictures offer a first look at the Cineworld cinema opening soon at York Community Stadium.

Work is still under way at the site, which is due to open to the public on Friday December 13.

Nick Bashford, General Manager of Cineworld York, with Shaun Jones, Vice President of Cineworld UK & Ireland. Picture: James Hardisty.

Thirteen state-of-the-art screens including an IMAX® theatre, ScreenX - a 270-degree viewing experience - and "VIP" viewing screens will be on offer.

Images by The Yorkshire Post show areas of the cinema decorated in neon pink and blue lights.

Cineworld spokesman Daniel Messias said: “York is an exciting area to invest in and York Community Stadium offered an excellent opportunity to attract the local community looking for the best cinematic experience.

"We really believe we will be providing a wider entertainment offering to people."

Shaun Jones, Vice President of Cineworld UK & Ireland, with Nick Bashford, General Manager of Cineworld York, at the new 13-screen facility at York Community Stadium. PIcture: James Hardisty.

The IMAX theatre will feature the "ground-breaking experience", IMAX® with Laser, which delivers "stunning images and powerful, immersive audio to transport audiences into blockbuster films like never before".

It includes a laser projection system which features increased resolution, sharper and brighter images, deeper contrast as well as the most distinct, exotic colors "ever available on-screen".

The new experience also features IMAX's 12-channel sound technology with new side and overhead channels that deliver greater dynamic range and precision for "the ultimate in audio immersion".

Work under way at the new Cineworld York. Picture: James Hardisty.

ScreenX expands the traditional cinema screen to the side auditorium walls, creating a 270-degree viewing experience for the audience.

The innovative technology uses an array of projectors and blends multiple pictures into one seamless image, extending from the central screen out.

ScreenX walls are installed with a fabric to ensure brightness and colour closely match the content on the main screen and extend the length of the auditorium.

Strategically placed audio systems and speakers ensure that "sound does not compromise the immersive viewing experience".

The VIP rooms offer guests access to an exclusive private lounge, complimentary dining and unlimited snacks. Guests also get "supersized" leather reclining seats and individual tables.

The chain has created 80 jobs at the new site.