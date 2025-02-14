Yorkshire AI Labs joins new Social Mobility Commission group to boost regional growth

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SMC’s Economic Growth and Investment Group will bring together business leaders, innovators and institutions like the Federation of Small Businesses, the Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology and the University of Manchester.

It aims to look at tackling the barriers to economic growth, in parts of Yorkshire like Wakefield and Hull, which Rob Wilson, deputy chair of the SMC, says is key to promoting social mobility across the country.

The Chancellor Rachel Reeves has repeatedly said that growth must be felt across the country, and not just in London and the South East.

To achieve this, Mr Wilson explained: “We must also address the untapped and wasted opportunity in ‘left behind’ places, if it is to benefit the people and communities most in need.”

David Richards is now managing partner of Yorkshire AI Labs. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Today, the SMC deputy chair will launch the Economic Growth and Investment Group to tackle this.

He said: “Successive UK governments, organisations and businesses have tried and often failed for decades to improve growth in areas of profound economic disadvantage.

“Yet despite their best efforts, the impact of many of their policies and interventions remains frustratingly limited. Some might even argue a number of these policies have taken us backwards.”

The group will provide fresh insight into the longstanding challenges affecting “left behind” places, meeting with regional leaders like the metro mayors.

David Richards, co-founder of Yorkshire AI Labs and member of the group, explained: “Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not.

“That’s the stark reality we face, particularly in regions like Yorkshire, where the opportunity gap continues to hold people back.

“We need bold action to break down barriers, create real pathways to success, and ensure that where you start in life doesn’t determine where you end up.”

It also called for alternative methods of levelling up beyond the traditional route through universities.

In Wakefield, Bretton Hall University closed and has had no real replacement.

“We hope that the Economic Growth and Investment Group’s recommendations will help pave the way for even more local jobs, regional growth and development, and thus expand opportunities for social mobility.”

The group will draw up policy recommendations for the Government, with the aim of empowering communities to break down persistent barriers to growth.