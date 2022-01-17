Yorkshire CCC chairman Lord Patel to face MPs again over club's racism crisis

Lord Patel gave evidence to the same hearing of the Department of Culture, Media and Sport Committee in November that was also attended by former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq, who outlined the racism and bullying he had suffered at the club.

He will now return on Tuesday, January 25, with the chairmen of three other county clubs also called to give evidence in front of the same committee. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will also be giving evidence after recently outlining a strategy for tackling racism within the game.

It follows the MPs releasing a report last week which found the racism suffered by Mr Rafiq was 'endemic' across cricket.

Lord Kamlesh Patel will be giving evidence to MPs next week.

A spokesperson for the committee said: "The ECB will be pressed on the call made by MPs for the governing body to develop a set of key indicators by which to measure progress on tackling racism in cricket.

"The committee has urged the government to ensure that future public funding for cricket is dependent on ridding the game of racism both in dressing rooms and in the stands.

"MPs are expected to consider progress made at YCCC following a change of personnel and procedures. County Chairs are likely to be questioned about their clubs’ approaches to diversity, their views on the ECB’s strategy and the way cricket is regulated."

