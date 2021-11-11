Yorkshire CCC chief executive Mark Arthur resigns with immediate effect in wake of Azeem Rafiq racism crisis

His departure from the club follows chairman Roger Hutton resigning last week over the club's handling of the racism crisis.

A statement from Mr Arthur released by the club made no direct mention of the crisis, instead listing a series of achievements made during his time in charge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, while new chairman Lord Patel thanked Mr Arthur for his work his statement also said that new leadership "will be vital in driving the change we urgently need".

Mark Arthur is leaving Yorkshire CCC

The crisis has seen sponsors desert Yorkshire in the past fortnight, while the ECB has suspended the club from hosting international matches.

Finance director Paul Hudson has been appointed acting CEO as a search begins for Mr Arthur's permanent replacement.

Lord Patel said: "Today the Board at Yorkshire County Cricket Club has accepted the resignation of Mark Arthur as CEO. We thank him for his tenure.

“This is an important moment for the club which is ready to move forward with new leadership, which will be vital in driving the change we urgently need.

“We know there is still much work to be done and more difficult decisions to be made. We need to rebuild the trust of the fans, the cricketing world and the public”.

Mr Arthur said: “I’ve had eight fantastic years at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club, working alongside an outstanding group of people, and together achieving many highlights, including:

- The financing and construction of the new South Stand

- A new contract giving YCCC a 50% share of catering at Headingley Stadium

- The acquisition of the Carnegie Pavilion

- The amazing progress of the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation

- The six year south Asian engagement programme

- Introduction of professional women’s cricket to Headingley

- Introduction of first class cricket to York

- Redevelopment of Bradford Park Avenue for the benefit of the community

- A £7m reduction in the Club’s long term debt

- Back to back county championship wins

"I would like to thank the Members for their support over this period and wish the Club all the very best in the years to come”.

Read more: