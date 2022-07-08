Yorkshire CCC seeking new chief executive 'for most challenging time in club's history'

Last chief executive Mark Arthur resigned in November in the fallout to the issue with finance director Paul Hudson being brought in as acting chief executive.

A new advert has gone out to find a permanent replacement for Mr Arthur, with the deadline for applications on July 27 and interviews scheduled to take place in September.

The advert states: “Yorkshire County Cricket Club is looking to appoint a Chief Executive Officer. This is a critical and exciting time to take up this post. The Yorkshire County Cricket Club is one of the most successful clubs in the world, but undergoing the most challenging period in its 158-year history.

"We are looking for an experienced and visionary leader who can provide inspiring leadership during a period of transformational change, who can provide strategic direction for growth as the Club enters its next stage of development.

“The Chief Executive Officer is the link between the Board and the YCCC Executive team and is responsible for the day-to-day management of the organisation. The successful candidate will be responsible for driving ambition, as well as shaping and delivering strategy. In addition to the performance of our teams, they will oversee the hosting of domestic, major and international cricket matches and the running of a world-renowned sport and events venue.

“We seek an individual who can lead transformational culture change; oversee significant governance reforms; put the Club on a robust financial footing and diversify, and grow, income streams; and set a new bar for the experience of our players, staff, members, customers, sponsors, local community and key stakeholders. To help us achieve our goal to become a beacon for sporting excellence and inclusion, within our local community, the UK and worldwide."

The advert adds: “We encourage applications from all qualified individuals. We value diversity and acknowledge the under-representation of people from certain backgrounds, both within our organisation and across the sector. We welcome applications from women, disabled people and Black, Asian and minority ethnic people; these are currently under-represented.”

