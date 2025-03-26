No further action will be taken against a senior councillor who missed three meetings in a row.

Members of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority (YDNPA) have agreed that Councillor Simon Myers should not face any repercussions for non-attendance.

Coun Myers missed three meetings of the finance and resources committee in May, October and December last year, although he attended the committee meeting in February this year.

Park authority rules mean the organisation must bring the non-attendance to the appointing body unless it is “satisfied that circumstances do not warrant that course of action”.

Coun Myers was appointed by North Yorkshire Council, where he represents the Mid-Craven and is the executive member for culture, arts and housing.

In response to the issue being raised by the YDNPA chief executive, the councillor said he had missed the meetings because they clashed with executive meetings of North Yorkshire Council.

At a meeting of YDNPA on Tuesday (Mar 25), members said Cllr Myers was a valuable member of the authority.

Councillor Simon Myers. Photo: NYCC.

Member Stuart Parsons, who represents Richmond on North Yorkshire Council, said: “It doesn’t hurt to have an executive member of North Yorkshire Council who can go back and talk to their colleagues on that executive.”

North Yorkshire Council plans to use revenue from a doubling of council tax on second homes in the county to build more than 500 affordable homes, with housing the responsibility on the authority of Cllr Myers.

Coun Parsons added: “If we want to see some of that second homes bonus we’d better not hack him off.”