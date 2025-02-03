Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will take place without a referendum as Bradford Council has been given exceptional financial support by the UK government to help with its debts.

Due to these special circumstances, Ms Rayner, the Local Government Secretary, confirmed that the local authority would be able to add a 5 percentage point council tax hike on top of the 4.99 per cent increase that town halls can make on their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This 9.99 per cent increase from April is the biggest increase in England, higher than bankrupt Birmingham Council’s 7.49 per cent hike.

Ms Rayner said: “These are difficult decisions that government has not taken lightly.

Bradford Council leader Coun Susan Hinchcliffe. Picture: Sam McKeown.

“We recognise the importance of limited increases in helping to prevent these councils falling further into financial distress – but we have been clear this must be balanced with the interests of taxpayers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move will increase council tax for those in Band A, the biggest group, by £113.34 per year, which equates to just over £2 each week.

Both the council and the Government has made the point that the increase has only been allowed as Bradford currently has the lowest council tax in West Yorkshire.

Leader Coun Susan Hinchcliffe said: “After 14 years of national funding reductions, which have hit Bradford hardest, the new Government is now taking the necessary steps to fix the foundations and support councils.

“They have promised more stability through multi-year funding settlements in future years. But 14 years of cuts cannot be turned round overnight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford Council was forced to borrow £140m from Whitehall in December 2023 to avoid going bankrupt.

Coun Hinchcliffe continued: “This decision to request a one-off increase in council tax beyond the usual 4.99 per cent was not taken lightly.

“None of us want to see an increase in council tax when other bills are also rising but we have a responsibility to make sure the council’s finances balance.

“If approved in March, thinking of our least well-off residents, we’d put in place arrangements to further support low-income households.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall six councils in England have been granted council tax hikes of more than 4.99 per cent.