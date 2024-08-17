What's coming next for Yorkshire's mayors in the government's devolution revolution
We were talking ahead of the consultation of the Leeds and Bradford mass transit system, and Ms Brabin told me how she thought it would be a gamechanger for the region.
“Often our economy is compared with Greater Manchester,” the mayor said, “and our economy is growing really fast, but Greater Manchester has a tram system.
“It’s a really big additional lever to grow your economy.”
The new tram system for Leeds and Bradford is hopefully on its way, but that’s not the only advantage the Red Rose has over the White Rose when it comes to devolution.
Soon, Mayor Andy Burnham will get a single funding settlement from the UK government which will give him much greater control over the regional finances.
The previous Chancellor Jeremy Hunt granted this to Greater Manchester and West Midlands, but not any of the Yorkshire combined authorities.
It may sound nerdy and technical, but it’s so important for growing the economy as currently mayors get all these different pots of money ring fenced for very specific things.
It takes time and resources to apply for the funding, and then they have little control over how the money is spent.
The Centre for Progressive Policy chief executive, Ben Franklin, said the single settlement was the most important piece of devolution the government could give to mayors.
“Having more powers over how that money can be used will be really helpful,” he told the Yorkshire Post. It sounds like the new Labour government has been listening.
At the meeting in 10 Downing Street last month, the metro mayors were told that Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner would consider single funding settlements for combined authorities that “can show exemplary management of public money”. Ms Brabin will certainly be sticking her hand up for another game-changing piece of devolution.
