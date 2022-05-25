Yorkshire MP Julian Sturdy calls on Boris Johnson to resign following Sue Gray report

Julian Sturdy, the Conservative MP for York Outer, has said the publication "clearly shows that the Prime Minister has presided over a widespread culture of disregard for coronavirus regulations" and that he could no longer give Boris Johnson the "benefit of the doubt".

His intervention comes after Mr Johnson said he “overwhelmingly” believes he should remain in office despite public anger at the “bitter and painful” conclusions of the inquiry .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting on Twitter this afternoon, Mr Sturdy said: "The Sue Gray report clearly shows that the Prime Minister has presided over a widespread culture of disregard for coronavirus regulations.

Handout photo issued by UK Parliament of Julian Sturdy during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in March 2022

"Furthermore, questions are now being raised about whether the Prime Minister misled Parliament when asked about these events.

"Talking to constituents, it is clear discussions about parties in Downing Street remain a damaging distraction at a time when our country faces massive challenges with war returning to Europe, a global cost of living crisis, and our recovery from the pandemic being more important than ever.

"This is clearly a time when we cannot have any doubt over the honesty, integrity, and personal character of the Prime Minister.