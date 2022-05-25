Yorkshire MP Julian Sturdy calls on Boris Johnson to resign following Sue Gray report

Julian Sturdy, the Conservative MP for York Outer, has said the publication "clearly shows that the Prime Minister has presided over a widespread culture of disregard for coronavirus regulations" and that he could no longer give Boris Johnson the "benefit of the doubt".
His intervention comes after Mr Johnson said he “overwhelmingly” believes he should remain in office despite public anger at the “bitter and painful” conclusions of the inquiry .
Posting on Twitter this afternoon, Mr Sturdy said: "The Sue Gray report clearly shows that the Prime Minister has presided over a widespread culture of disregard for coronavirus regulations.
"Furthermore, questions are now being raised about whether the Prime Minister misled Parliament when asked about these events.
"Talking to constituents, it is clear discussions about parties in Downing Street remain a damaging distraction at a time when our country faces massive challenges with war returning to Europe, a global cost of living crisis, and our recovery from the pandemic being more important than ever.
"This is clearly a time when we cannot have any doubt over the honesty, integrity, and personal character of the Prime Minister.
"While I thought it important to wait for the conclusion of the Metropolitan Police investigation and the publication of the Sue Gray report, I am now unable to give the Prime Minister the benefit of the doubt and feel it is now in the public interest for him to resign."