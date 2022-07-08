Yorkshire MP Stuart Andrew reappointed as Minister - 48 hours after quitting

The Pudsey MP had stepped down as Housing Minister on Wednesday, saying: “There comes a time when you have to look at your personal integrity and that time is now.

“Therefore, given recent events I have no choice but to resign. Our party, particularly our members and more importantly our great country, deserve better.”

But following Boris Johnson announcing on Thursday that he intends to resign, Mr Andrew has now come back into a Government post as a Justice Minister after being appointed on Friday.

Mr Andrew's rapid return was one of 16 new appointments as Mr Johnson seeks to build a caretaker Government after more than 50 resignations this week that were designed to force him to resign.

Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns, who shouted at crowds cheering Mr Johnson's resignation yesterday, has been appointed as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Education.

Richard Fuller has been made Economic Secretary to the Treasury, while Alan Mak is now Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury.

Sarah Dines has been made parliamentary under-secretary of state jointly at the Ministry of Justice and the Home Office. Rehman Chishti is now parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Great Grimsby MP Lia Nici has been appointed parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith has been made parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Education.

Others to be given Government roles include Andrew Griffith, Jane Hunt, Karl McCartney, James Morris, Simon Baynes, Steve Double, Amanda Solloway and Peter Bone.

