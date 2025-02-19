Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report from think tank Onward, entitled Love Thy Neighbour, has urged the Government not to look beyond towns as engines for economic growth as it makes changes to transport, planning and local government.

Over the last quarter of a century, towns have largely been overlooked by policymakers in favour of cities.

That has led to more rural parts of Yorkshire having bus routes cut and people feeling frustrated about anti-social behaviour in their high streets.

In Dewsbury, 73 per cent of residents think their area is doing poorly, according to polling from Focaldata for Onward’s report, while in Wakefield that figure sits at 60 per cent.

Both of these towns sit within the orbit of Leeds in West Yorkshire, where only 16 per cent of people think the area is doing badly, while this drops to 11 per cent in Harrogate.

Onward’s research found people living in towns are not resentful of their city neighbours, but instead want a focus on regenerating high streets, cracking down on anti-social behaviour and more local jobs.

In particular, the think tank said people in Dewsbury want a crackdown on street drinking.

Sir Simon Clarke, director of Onward, explained: “We all want to feel pride in the place that we live, but Onward’s latest research finds too many people in our towns don’t feel optimistic about the future.

“Town residents have two clear asks of government – a stronger approach to tackling crime and a better regeneration offer for their high streets and town centres.”

Sir Simon recommended that local leaders introduce programmes to divert young people away from anti-social behaviour, and also create town markets for local pride alongside business improvement districts.

Shivani Menon, deputy head of research at the think tank, added: “For towns to truly benefit from the pull of nearby cities, local leaders must better understand the connections between them.

“That means knowing which services residents are happy to travel to the city for and which they need close to home.

“With the Government’s devolution plans set to put more power in local hands, getting this balance right will be key to making the city-town model work for everyone.”

Ossett and Denby Dale Labour MP Jade Botterill, who covers the outskirts of Wakefield and Dewsbury, said: “Onward’s report brings light to what many in our community have felt and known for too long: a feeling that from high streets to healthcare, antisocial behaviour to job opportunities - northern towns have been forgotten.

“Fixing this disparity, and giving our towns opportunity, prosperity, and hope is why I am in politics, and it is why I support our Labour Government.

"I’m pleased that this Government is already addressing the major concerns captured in this report.

“It's regenerating our high streets by reforming business rates to rebalance competition equity with online retailers.