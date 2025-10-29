Yorkshire Water bosses told to 'get their heads out of sand' in mayors meeting

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior figures from across Yorkshire and the Humber, including mayors Tracy Brabin, David Skaith and Luke Campbell and council leaders Susan Hinchcliffe and Carl Les, met with Yorkshire Water chair Vanda Murray in Leeds yesterday afternoon.

They raised “serious concerns” with the two payments of £660,000 made to Yorkshire Water chief executive Nicola Shaw from the firm’s off-shore parent company Kelda Holdings.

These were on top of Ms Shaw’s salary and bonus over the last two years, and took her overall remuneration in that time to £3m.

However, they were not published in Yorkshire Water’s annual report and executive pay does not have to be declared in Jersey, which is where its parent company is registered.

The mayors and council leaders sought to clarify how Ms Shaw was dividing her time between the Kelda Holdings role and her work for Yorkshire Water.

Yorkshire Water chief executive, Nicola Shaw.

This comes at at time of rising bills, a hosepipe ban and Yorkshire Water once again receiving a red rating for serious pollution incidents from the Environment Agency.

After the meeting, Mr Skaith, the mayor for York and North Yorkshire, said: “Yorkshire Water haven’t gone far enough to improve standards and reduce pollution, they are amongst the worst performing water companies in the country. This is not good enough.

“This was the start of regular engagements on behalf of the residents we represent to ensure Yorkshire Water is more transparent in how they are working to improve services for residents.

“It’s time for Yorkshire Water to get their head out of the sand and prove they are actually committed to improvements, transparency and fairness for rate payers.”

Ms Brabin added: “Yorkshire Water customers are angry, and rightly so. They’ve seen bills rise, rivers polluted, and trust in the company all but vanish.

“We’ve been clear that enough is enough. People deserve a water company that is open, accountable, and focused on delivering clean water and healthy rivers - not secret pay deals and excuses.

“This isn’t a one-off conversation, we’ll be holding Yorkshire Water to account over the months ahead to make sure they deliver on their promises - and if they don’t, we’ll be back at the table demanding answers.”

Despite repeated questions from The Yorkshire Post, the under-fire firm has refused to say whether Ms Shaw will receive the £660,000 payment for the current financial year.

However, a spokesperson said: “We acknowledge that we should’ve been more transparent about these payments.