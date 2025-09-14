Yorkshire's Labour mayors step up pressure on government over rail funding

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report was penned by Lord Blunkett, the former Home Secretary and Sheffield MP, who said that boosting connectivity will add £20bn in gross added value within 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government was expected to announce plans for Northern Powerhouse Rail - the long-promised high-speed line connecting Liverpool, Leeds and Sheffield - in June, however The Yorkshire Post revealed this was delayed with funding details still being worked through.

An announcement could be made at the Labour Party Conference on Merseyside later this month.

Ahead of that, the mayors joined Lord Blunkett to once again make the case for a “rail revolution in the North”.

Lord Blunkett with Yorkshire's Labour Mayors.

The former home secretary said: “It’s time for the government to back Yorkshire by committing the level of rail investment our region has missed out on for far too long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having a railway that is fit for purpose will let the White Rose Mayors get on and deliver their ambitious plans for growth.

“Speeding up journeys and making services more reliable will not only benefit commuters and businesses, but leisure travellers enjoying all that makes Yorkshire such a special place.”

Mr Skaith said: “After years of neglect to Yorkshire’s railways, the Government must take this opportunity to help us deliver the accessible, reliable, and affordable rail services that our regions need and deserve.

“Poor rail connections are holding us back. Just one train an hour between Scarborough and York is a huge barrier for people living in our coastal communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Brabin commented: “People in Yorkshire deserve better than the creaking, unreliable network that we currently have, which is why we’re calling on government to back our ambitious vision for a railway that works for everyone, from communities to businesses.

Mr Coppard added: “For too long, we haven’t had the investment we need when it comes to our railways.

“Sheffield station will be at capacity from December, yet it remains the largest city in the UK without electrified rail.