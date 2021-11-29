Zoe Metcalfe won the North Yorkshire PFCC by-election in November. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Ms Metcalfe received 41,760 votes overall, while Labour candidate Emma Scott-Spivey received 26,895.

However, Ms Metcalfe’s votes were approximately half of her predecessor’s, as Mr Allott won the initial election by 83,737 votes.

The by-election was called after Mr Allott resigned in October this year due to a widespread of public anger following the comments he made about violence against women and girls.

Other candidates who ran against both Ms Metcalfe and Ms Scott-Spivey were Hannah Barham-Brown from the Women’s Equality Party, James Barker (Liberal Democrats) and Keith Tordoff (Independent).

The election saw a turn out of 13.94 per cent - less than the initial election in May this year.

Who is Zoe Metcalfe?

The Harrogate district and county councillor also works as a project manager for a property asset management company and has previously founded and run a children’s mental health charity.

She represents the Conservatives.

What are Zoe Metcalfe’s plans as the new PFCC?

Ms Metcalfe believes that policing must be under great scrutiny, particularly following the murder of Sarah Everard that sparked a nationwide debate about women’s safety.

According to her manifesto, she aims to restore trust in the police force, while supporting their work.

Her priorities now that she is elected are:

- To hold policing services to account and introduce resources and initiatives to make society in North Yorkshire and York a safer place with a specific focus on women and girls’ safety.

- To challenge anti-social behaviour, burglary, rural crime, pet theft and road safety.

- To reduce consistent disruption of serious and organised crime such as drugs and county lines, violence, child sexual exploitation and abuse.

- To show support for victims and safeguard the vulnerable.