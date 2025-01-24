One of Europe's largest food and drink groups, which has a factory in Bradford, has threatened to move production overseas with the risk of hundreds of job losses in an ongoing pay dispute.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angelo Mastrolia, chairman of the board of directors of Princes Foods, said if strikes continue in February, they would have to "transfer part of our branded production to other facilities, including those abroad".

Princes Foods has seven manufacturing sites in the UK and makes Branston Beans at Wisbech and Crosse & Blackwell soups in Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The factory on Weaverthrope Road, Bradford, employs over 400 people and manufactures products under the Jucee, Geebee and Wells brands. It also produces customer own brand squash products.

The factory on Weaverthrope Road, Bradford, employs over 400 people and manufactures products under the Jucee, Geebee and Wells brands.

It came after talks with Unite union ended in December without agreement on a three per cent pay offer.

An agreement was reached last week, the company said, with the GMB, for three per cent at two sites.

Mastrolia said Unite's approach was unrealistic and three per cent was "fair and reasonable" given previous substantial pay increases over the past five years. The company has previously cited extremely challenging economic conditions and rising employer costs, including the rise in the Living Wage, and Employer National Insurance contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Should Unite confirm the strike schedule for February, Princes will be forced to withdraw the three per cent offer.

"Furthermore, we will be compelled to transfer part of our branded production to other facilities, including those abroad, and if the strike action continues, this will likely become a necessary choice for the future, which could mean a need to reduce jobs at our UK sites.

"This is a very real risk, which benefits neither the workers nor the company.”

However Unite hit back at "union-busting tactics".

It said the industrial action was taking place after the new owners, Italian conglomerate Newlat, refused to honour a pay rise that had been negotiated with previous owners, Mitsubushi.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "If Princes thinks its threats will weaken workers’ resolve it has another thing coming.