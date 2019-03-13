Profits rise at Morrisons despite retail slowdown due to Brexit uncertainty

Have your say

Supermarket Morrisons has posted a hike in annual underlying profits despite a slowdown in retail sales as Brexit uncertainty knocked shoppers’ confidence.

The Bradford-based supermarket posted an 8.6 per cent rise in underlying pre-tax profits to £406m for the year to February 3.

The chain saw like-for-like retail sales growth slow to 0.6 per cent in the final three months, down from 1.3 per cent in the third quarter.

But like-for-like sales overall rose 3.8 per cent in the fourth quarter thanks to a 3.2 per cent contribution from the wholesale division, which includes tie-ups with McColl’s and Amazon.

Its results showed that, on a statutory basis, pre-tax profits fell 15.8 per cent to £320m after exceptional costs.

Chief executive David Potts said the group saw a much more “challenging autumn as consumers were more cautious in more uncertain times”.

But he said the group’s turnaround was “well on track” and added that it responded quickly to the shift in consumer sentiment in the autumn as Brexit uncertainty took its toll.

He said 2018 “ended well” as a result.

Morrisons said full-year comparable sales lifted 4.8 per cent, up from 2.8 per cent in the previous year, as its wholesale deals provided a boost.

The group said it was expecting to supply McColl’s remaining 300 or so convenience stores towards the end of 2019.

It is also trialling converting 10 McColl’s stores to Morrisons Daily convenience stores.

Last week, the group also brought the Safeway brand back to the high street for the first time since 2005, with two Safeway Daily stores opened in partnership with MPK Garages.