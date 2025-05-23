Lined with Union Jack flags and flower planters, Pudsey may connect Leeds and Bradford but it's very much an area in its own right.

With one of the city's oldest markets still trading on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, a vibrant civic hall and a range of independent cafes and shops heaving with customers, Pudsey appears to be flourishing against the odds.

Our reporter went to Pudsey to discover why this market town thrives against all the odds.

I've been on Leeds & Bradford Road to attend events at some of the large restaurants. The only time I'd been to Pudsey was when my hairdresser moved there. It was off the beaten track on a busy residential road.

Pudsey Park

I thought this was Pudsey. A handful of shops and houses. Little did I know that there was so much more to Pudsey.

I visited on a sunny day, ready to interview Lads n Dads, a new shop on Pudsey’s high street. I expected it to be empty. It was a sunny Sunday after all.

I was surprised to see so many people sitting outside a trendy-looking cafe called The Cheesy Living Co. I couldn't help but have a peek at the stunning-looking Sunday dinners people were tucking into, served on what looked like Charcuterie boards.

It felt more like Harrogate, Kelham Island, or nearby trendy suburb Chapel Allerton.

The Cheesy Living Co.

There's a wide range of trendy coffee shops alongside the usual chains.

Sadly, the market was closed, but locals tell me it's small but perfectly formed. Nearby on Market Square is a cosy-looking cafe called Scrimdiddlyimotiois.

There's also a stunning Civic Hall which hosts craft fairs and events.

I then stumbled on Pudsey Park, which I later found out is Leeds’ second most visited park.

Pudsey Historic Textile Town

The park is heaving. Children are playing on the multipurpose play area while people queue for ice creams and drinks from the historic kiosk.

Pudsey Park and the kiosk were originally opened to the public in April 1928 by the Duke and Duchess of York; they later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

The park has been awarded with a Green Flag Award, recognising it as one of the best in the UK.

It's not just the park that is well-kept. The flower beds and hanging baskets are perfectly pruned by Pudsey in Bloom and sponsored by local businesses.

The Kiosk

There are usual signs of the deterioration of the high street with several empty properties, but the prettily-kept streets uplift this up-and-coming area.

Locals tell me that the village spirit is very much alive, but nowadays through outspoken Facebook groups.

Having a pleasing aesthetic to your property is a must to keep in line with others.