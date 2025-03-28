Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout his career, Richard Hawley has enjoyed collaborating with plenty of esteemed peers: think of Duane Eddy, Lisa Marie Presley or, more locally, Arctic Monkeys.

Now the Sheffielder is preparing for another partnership as he takes to the stage with one of Yorkshire’s, and the world’s, most renowned performers of traditional British brass music.

Hawley and the Black Dyke Band, based in Queensbury, will perform a sold-out show together at St George’s Hall in Bradford as part of its year as UK City of Culture 2025, as the district hosts a Big Brass Blowout weekend of events on April 11, 12 and 13.

Richard Hawley at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. Picture: Chris Etchells.

As a boy, Hawley’s grandfather would take him to see brass bands. He recalls performances in Sheffield’s Weston Park and it is a sound that he feels is inextricably tied to life in Yorkshire.

“I'm not excluding people in any way when I say that, but I think in this particular region, even for young people who didn't live through the strikes or know much about the culture of where brass bands come from… the sound of it, I think it's connected deeply to our DNA,” he says.

But great music, from wherever in the world, will be appreciated.

“It’s like when people hear a Welsh male voice choir. You could come from India or the North Pole, and you'd hear that, and it would move you,” says father-of-three Hawley, 58, who lives on the edge of Sheffield. “And I think the sound of a brass band is so deeply entrenched in this region, and massively part of our culture, that it doesn't matter whether it's from the past or 10,000 years in the future because great music doesn't need a time. I've always said that if you take a band like the Velvet Underground, for example - in 2,000 years, it's irrelevant whether they wore leather jackets and shades and took drugs and this, that and the other, because those songs will resonate with humanity for all time.”

Saxophonist Sam Newbould. Photo credit: Jane Sastropawiro.

The audience in Bradford can expect to hear Hawley tracks with added brass, including tracks from the Olivier Award-winning musical Standing at the Sky’s Edge, based on his album of the same name.

Hawley is aware of Dyke’s reputation as one of the best brass bands in the world and jokes that they will think he and his band are “a load of Herberts” - not to mention that they don’t have much time to rehearse - but he knows from experience of working with orchestras that an open mind is required.

“You've got to let them do their thing. There's no point you approaching it telling people what to do from a rock and roll point of view because it's like putting your hands together, you know, clasping hands, you have to let that happen and let the space for people to do what they do, and do well. And that's the nature of collaboration, musical collaboration, creative collaborations. You have to let people do what they do. I'm pretty confident that when we do what we do and they do what they do, we're gonna be rocking.”

Hawley is looking forward to revisiting live performance alongside brass players after the success of a gig he played in Durham Cathedral alongside the NASUWT Riverside Band, which was “so atmospheric” but did have one minor issue.

“It's got some kind of nature order on the cathedral where they can't disturb the bats. So when we went on there was this almighty row. And as the audience sat there, I'm not kidding, honestly, there must have been two to three thousand bats flying around people's heads. I thought I was in some kind of goth band for a bit, like it’s the introduction scene to some horror film!”

It clearly didn’t put him off, as he “jumped at chance” to work with Black Dyke and says that when he played in Durham, “the juxtaposition between what I do musically and a brass band, it wasn't a car crash, you know, it sort of seemed to work. It’s a powerful thing.”

There will be a mix of traditional and contemporary brass and woodwind music throughout the Big Bras Blowout, some coming from within the region and others inspired by broader, international scenes. Free events will be taking place at venues around the city, while some concerts are ticketed.

Black Dyke will kick things off on Friday, April 11 when they are accompanied by Marti Pellow and Carly Paoli for BBC Radio 2 Loves Brass at St George’s Hall, hosted by Zoe Ball. Elsewhere, a sold-out Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers will be screened at Victoria Hall in Saltaire, with City of Bradford Brass Band playing the soundtrack live.

Hall Royd Band, from Shipley, celebrates its 80th anniversary with a free concert at The Beacon in Wibsey Park on Saturday, April 12.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire-born, Amsterdam-based saxophonist Sam Newbould is bringing his quintet to the UK this spring as part of his Homing album release tour. After a night at Brewery Arts, Kendal, on the Friday, they will perform a free set at Loading Bay in Bradford on the Saturday – as will artists Kymara and Peter Somuahon – as part of Brass Oranje, the Blowout’s showcase of Dutch acts.

"I'm so excited to return to my native UK,” says Newbould, who will be performing “just a stone’s throw away from where I grew up in the Yorkshire Dales. There's a really strong homecoming feeling to this tour and we can't wait to share our music with UK audiences.”

Various other gigs take place over the weekend before London-based jazz and Afrobeats-inspired group Kokoroko bring the Blowout to a close at St George’s Hall on Sunday, April 13.