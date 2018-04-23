Royal baby: Arthur comes out top in latest betting odds

Speculation over the name of the Duke and Duchess' third child has gone into overdrive, and the betting odds make interesting reading.

It was confirmed that the the Catherine has gone into labour this morning (Monday), with speculation rife over what the Royal duo will name their third-born.

The sex of the baby is unknown and Catherine is said to be hoping for a natural birth, as with her first two children, George (4) and Charlotte (2).

Arthur comes out top if it is a boy at 3/1, while Alice is the favourite among the betting public for a girl at 4/1.

There are some obscure additions in the betting list too, with Arsene coming in at 500/1 alongside Donald and Leroy, while Boris and Barack are both at 250/1.

Here are the top names according to betting company Coral's latest odds:

Arthur 3/1

Alice 4/1

Albert 8/1

Victoria 8/1

James 10/1

Philip 10/1

Mary 12/1

Alexandra 20/1

Frederick 20/1

Henry 20/1

Thomas 20/1

For the full betting list from Coral, click here.

