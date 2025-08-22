Sheffield Sharks hand Nick Kern Jr his professional opening
The 22-year-old, from St. Louis, Missouri, joins the Sharks for his first professional season.
A graduate of NCAA D1 Penn State, Kern averaged 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his senior year, appearing in all 31 games last season.
Kern began his collegiate career with VCU between 2021-2023, where he was a team-mate of fellow new Sharks signing, Jalen DeLoach. He then transferred to Penn State for his junior and senior years.
“I’m excited to sign in Sheffield and begin my professional career in the UK,” said Kern.
“The Sharks are a team with a lot of great history and I hope we can add to that history this season. I can’t wait to play in front of the fans at the Canon Medical Arena.”
Sharks Head Coach Atiba Lyons added “We’re thrilled to welcome Nick to the Sharks.
"He brings a combination of athleticism, defensive intensity, and a team-first mentality that fits perfectly with our culture.
"I’m sure he’ll make an immediate impact on both ends of the floor and quickly become a fan favourite here in Sheffield.”