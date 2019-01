The Scotsman Salute was arranged in honour of Sir William McAlpine, whose name she bore on her foreplate for the trip from London to York. McAlpine, who died in March 2018, was a British businessman who brought the iconic locomotive home from the USA after paying £25,000 for her back in 1973. She passed through Doncaster, where the engine was built, before arriving in York for a memorial ceremony at the National Railway Museum.

1. Eggborough The Scotsman passes the cooling towers of Eggborough power station

2. Colton Junction The engine at Colton Junction

3. York Station The Scotsman beside a modern LNER train at York

4. Colton Junction The Scotsman steams through the Yorkshire countryside

