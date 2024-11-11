Sir Keir Starmer became the first British Prime Minister to attend the Armistice Day ceremony in Paris since Sir Winston Churchill.

The Labour leader joined President Emmanuel Macron in the French capital, while events took place across Yorkshire and the UK to commemorate the end of the First World War.

According to Downing Street, Sir Keir is the first UK prime minister to have attended the Paris commemorations since Sir Winston joined General Charles de Gaulle in 1944.

Sir Keir and Mr Macron laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe.

In the UK, events focused on the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, with the Duchess of Edinburgh among the guests for the Service of Remembrance.

Duchess Sophie read an extract from For The Fallen, a poem by Lawrence Binyon, before observing the two-minute silence at 11am.

She also laid a wreath at the Armed Forces Memorial alongside representatives from the Government and the military.

Sir Keir announced more than £10 million to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day.

The Prime Minister has pledged a “moment of national reflection” in 2025, with events on May 8 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the allied victory in Europe, and also on August 15 to mark the end of the Second World War.

Ahead of the ceremony Sir Keir said he was “honoured to be in Paris to stand united with President Macron in tribute to the fallen of the First World War who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy today”.

He added: “These events are vital in ensuring the memory of millions of young soldiers, sailors, and aviators live on for generations to come.

“That is why this Government will bring the nation together in a moment of national reflection to mark the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day next year, delivering on our commitment to strengthen community spirit and cohesion and remember the fallen.”

Sir Keir’s trip to Paris for talks with Mr Macron came as European leaders consider how to respond to the election of Donald Trump in the US.

The Prime Minister had already hoped to “reset” relations with Europe, and the prospect of a second Trump presidency is causing leaders on the Continent to discuss what the new US administration will mean for trade and security.

The pair discussed putting Ukraine in the “strongest possible position going into winter” as they met amid uncertainty over the future of US backing for Kyiv.

“The leaders started by discussing the situation in Ukraine, including how best to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position going into the winter,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“Turning to the Middle East, both underscored their deep concern at the situation in Gaza and Lebanon. They also reiterated the need for stability in the West Bank.

“Reflecting on the situation in the Channel, the Prime Minister set out his mission to disrupt and deter smuggling gangs across Europe, and the leaders strongly agreed on the importance of bearing down on illegal migration at every stage of a migrant’s journey.

“The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.”

As well as his meeting with Mr Macron and French prime minister Michel Barnier, Sir Keir had a breakfast reception with representatives of the British defence community in France.

Defence Secretary John Healey earlier downplayed concerns that the incoming Trump administration could imperil Ukraine, insisting he expects US support for Kyiv to continue “for as long as it takes to prevail” over Moscow.

During his campaign, the president-elect has insisted he would find a solution to end the war “within a day” without explaining how he would do so, which some have interpreted to mean a peace on terms favourable to Moscow.

He has also expressed scepticism towards Nato, accusing European countries of free-riding on America.

But facing broadcasters this morning, Mr Healey, also MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough in South Yorkshire, said he believed Washington would remain “steadfast” in its backing and would not turn away from the military bloc.

“As far as President Trump goes, he recognises that countries get security through strength, just as alliances like Nato do, and I expect the US to remain alongside allies like the UK, standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes to prevail over Putin’s invasion,” he told Sky News.

“I don’t expect the US to turn away from Nato. They recognise the importance of the alliance. They recognise the importance of avoiding further conflict in Europe.”

Downing Street refused to say whether Sir Keir Starmer believes Ukraine will be safe under a second Trump presidency, but added that it expected Washington to “remain alongside allies like the UK”.

“We’re not going to speculate on positions before the administration is in place. We always welcome sustained bipartisan support in the US or Ukraine, and that’s been key to our international efforts to support,” a Number 10 spokeswoman said.