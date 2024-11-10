Remembrance weekend: Why it’s more important now than ever that we remember veterans

Britain and Europe have enjoyed decades of uninterrupted peace but that should not lead to people becoming complacent.

Now, more than ever, it is worth reminding ourselves of the sacrifices upon which the peace and freedom we all enjoy is built on. And that is why Remembrance Sunday is so important.

It gives the nation an opportunity to not only thank and pay tribute to the veterans who selflessly fought for the values that make this country great.

But also of the need for the current and future generations to continue to strive to protect what they fought for. Especially as there are very few veterans who served during the Second World War remaining.

Bradford unveiled the first Commonwealth War Memorial outside London, honoring troops from Commonwealth nations who served in both World Wars. PIC: James Hardisty

War is never far away and tensions are flaring across the globe. But the fact that war is taking place on Europe’s doorstep should be a reminder of the need to protect the freedoms that we too often take for granted.

Yorkshire’s landscape is dotted with reminders of the sacrifices ordinary people made. And the region is proud of these memorials. Therefore praise must be given to all those who are doing their bit to keep the memory of veterans alive.

It will be good to see the Princess of Wales to attend both the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend, as she makes a gradual return to public royal duties following her cancer diagnosis.