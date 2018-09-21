Take That announce huge Sheffield and Huddersfield shows as part of greatest hits tour

Pop sensations Take That have announced a new greatest hits tour - and they're coming to Yorkshire.

The band has this morning announced a massive UK arena and stadium tour on which they they will perform their greatest hits from over the years.

Take That have announced an anniversary tour

The band will kick off the tour at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield next April as part of a 30 year celebration of their music, and will also travel to the John Smith Stadium in Huddersfield.

The band will be joined by special guest Rick Astley on the tour, which kicks off in Sheffield on Monday, April 15.

The band will also play there on Tuesday, April 16 before travelling to Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, London, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Southampton, Bristol, Norwich and Middlesbrough before finishing at Huddersfield's John Smith’s Stadium on Tuesday, June 4.

Take That has also confirmed the release of ‘Odyssey’ - a greatest hits album that takes the listener on a journey through the musical history of one of the UK’s most successful bands of all time.

Ahead of the album release, fans will get a taster of what’s to come when the band release ‘Pray(Odyssey Version)’ today to coincide with their UK tour announcement.

The ‘Odyssey’ album - produced by Stuart Price - features 27 tracks spanning three decades from their 1992 debut ‘Take that and Party’.

The album will also feature a host of special guests as well as three brand new tracks.

Take That front man Gary Barlow said: “Some have been reworked, but without spoiling what people loved about them in the first place.

“You’ve got to be respectful, but at the same time, you’ve got to let the ambition of doing something new and refreshed come through as well.”

Gary will be joined on stage on the tour by bandmates Howard Donald and Mark Owen.

Formed as a five piece in 1989, the band became a four-piece in 1996 following the departure of Robbie Williams.

Jason Orange then left in 2014.