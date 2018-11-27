The five independent Yorkshire cinemas you have to visit

Settle back and watch a new release or film classic in one of Yorkshire’s fantastic independent cinemas.

The Palace Cinema: A family-owned and run cinema in Malton, it has retained its Art Deco character and is home to three screens – one believed to be the smallest commercial screen in the country. It has digital projection and shows the latest films and live productions from around the world. Palacemalton.info

Hebden Bridge Picture House: A not-for-profit cinema operated by Hebden Royd Town Council, with screenings including elevenses with free tea and biscuits, Tea-time Classics and Surreal Reels. There is also a contemporary film programme from mainstream to arthouse. Hebdenbridgepicturehouse.co.uk

The Palace Picture House: Possibly the region’s smallest cinema, this Victorian picture house has only 24 seats and is housed in the Armley Mills Industrial Museum. Home to Minecine, a not-for-profit cinema club which brings independent and foreign language, cult

and classic cinema to the screen. leeds.gov.uk

Showroom Cinema: Housed in a 1930s former car showroom, the cinema is part of a cultural hub in the centre of Sheffield’s Cultural Industries Quarter. With a commitment to supporting emerging film talent, there are a number of special screenings with director/actor Q&As. showroomworkstation.org.uk

Cottage Road Cinema: The oldest cinema in Leeds, it opened in 1912 and was originally known as The Headingley Picture House. It only has one screen, which shows a programme of current releases and hosts a special classics vintage film night every six weeks. Cottageroad.co.uk