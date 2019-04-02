The Mason's Yorkshire Gin distillery in Bedale is on fire

Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at the Mason's Yorkshire Gin factory in Bedale.

Smoke can be seen as far away as Northallerton after the premises caught fire this morning.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have now confirmed who owns the industrial unit in Aiskew but it is believed to belong to Mason's Yorkshire Gin, who have a distillery on Bedale Road, behind a BP petrol station close to the A1.

Mason's was set up in 2013 by Karl and Cathy Mason, who had no prior knowledge of the process.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said:-

"We received a call at 08:03am to reports of a fire in an industrial premises, in Aiskew, Bedale.

"A number of repeat calls were then received from members of the public.

"Four fire engines were moblised to the scene, along with officers. On their arrival they requested additional fire engines (and an aerial ladder platform from Darlington) and support vehicles attend.

"The fire involves a single-storey industrial building. Crews are working hard to tackle the fire and prevent the fire spreading. Everyone has been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries.

"Crews are likely to be at the scene for some time. Nearby properties may want to keep doors and windows closed."

Karl Mason spoke to the Yorkshire Post about his ambitions for the brand in 2018.

Despite rapid expansion, Mason is determined not to sell out for commercial reasons or increase production by moving away from Bedale. His long-term goal is to turn the North Yorkshire town into a destination.

“We want to create a destination within Bedale and make Bedale known for something,” he said in the interview. “I’d like a brown sign on the side of the A1 that says ‘Bedale Distillery’.”

His love for the North Yorkshire town owes a lot to his wife Cathy.

“My wife has lived in Bedale her entire life and her parents and grandparents lived here. So many people say: ‘Oh, I know Bedale’, but in reality they just drive through it. Our long-term goal is to build a custom-built distillery and a visitor centre. It’s a project for the next three years."