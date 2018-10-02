These are the five Yorkshire restaurants with a Michelin star

The Michelin Guide 2019 has revealed which fine dining spots in Yorkshire have earned a coveted star.

There are five restaurants in the county with one Michelin star - one fewer than last year, as The Box Tree in Ilkley has had its star revoked.

Black Swan at Oldstead chef Tommy Banks reveals what it's like to run a Michelin-starred kitchen

Foodies hoping for more recognition for Yorkshire's top restaurants will be disappointed, as no establishments have been given a prestigious two-star rating.

Roast dinner at The Star Inn at Harome named one of world's best dining experiences

Gastropubs The Star Inn at Harome, near Helmsley and The Black Swan at Oldstead, in the North York Moors both retain their stars. They are joined by Leeds city centre bistro The Man Behind the Curtain.

The Yorke Arms at Pateley Bridge still has its star despite a change of ownership last autumn, when head chef Frances Atkins sold the business to serial entrepreneur Jonathan Turner.

The Pipe and Glass at South Dalton near Beverley also has one star.

There are three entries on the Bib Gourmand list for eateries which offer good cuisine and value for money - Prashad in Drighlington, Joro in Sheffield and Skosh in York.

Here's what The Yorkshire Post reviewers thought of our Michelin-starred restaurants

The Yorke Arms, Nidderdale

The Black Swan at Oldstead

The Star Inn at Harome

The Man Behind the Curtain

The Pipe and Glass, South Dalton

