A North Yorkshire market town, known for its links to All Creatures Great and Small author, James Herriot, has held a thriving market since the 12th century.

People would arrive by horse-drawn coaches to visit Thirsk for its market on Mondays and Saturdays.

The mode of transport has transformed over time, the cross on the square is now a clock tower, and the surrounding shops have all changed, including the old Barclays bank building, which has recently received planning permission for a new discount store.

The cobbled marketplace remains, however, with cars pulling up rather than horses and cattle.

Winifred English - the singing market trader

The Golden Fleece, one of England’s oldest coaching inns, looms over the marketplace.

Originally, The Golden Fleece would have accommodated coachloads of people as well as having stables for up to 60 horses.

According to traders, the market may not be as busy as it once was, some have been here for decades, but they continue to be as passionate as ever about keeping the historic market alive.

“With any purchase, I’ll sing a song and play guitar.”

The World of James Herriot

Winifred ‘Winnie’ English, one of the traders, said: "People don’t know about Thirsk and its market, but we need to be driving people here.”

Winifred said that All Creatures Great and Small, The World of James Herriot, and The Yorkshire Vet has helped to put the area on the map.

She said: “People like to get away from the pressure of cities and relax.”

Winnie was brought up on a North Yorkshire farm.

She said: “The shows have educated people a lot about farming and the animal industry.”

While customers, traders, and the exteriors of the market come and go, the produce being flogged has changed, but the unique foundations of Thirsk Market remain.