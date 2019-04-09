Top chef Andrew Pern to create 'foraged' tasting menu at York restaurant

A Michelin-starred Yorkshire chef who has appeared on BBC's Countryfile has created a fully-foraged tasting menu.

Andrew Pern and Yorkshire Foragers owner Alysia Vasey will serve the dishes at a one-off event in York later this month.

Andrew runs The Star Inn at Harome and Star Inn the City in York - both among the UK's top-rated fine dining destinations.

He and Alysia appeared together on Countryfile last autumn and viewers watched them foraging for wild ingredients which were then turned into meals.

Alysia, who is based in Doncaster, counts several Michelin-starred chefs among her clients.

The pair will take over Mr P's Curious Tavern on April 25.

Guests will enjoy a five-course tasting menu which will include Forager’s Broth with charred celeriac, cured North Sea halibut with salty fingers and hay-baked, Harome-reared barnyard chicken with St George mushrooms.

Ingredients supplied by Alysia include sea purslane, scurvy grass, nettles, hazelnuts, wild garlic and sweet woodruff, used across the tasting menu.

During the course of the evening, the forager will also be explaining about her work and about the produce.

“I have been providing Andrew and his team with ingredients for years and so it’s very exciting for me to be working with him on what will be a fantastic evening,” said Alysia.

“He has a well-deserved reputation for producing amazing food and so this should be a very special night.”

The chef said he was also looking forward to the event.

“Alysia’s knowledge about foraging is second to none and it was great to work with her on Countryfile,” said Andrew.

“We’re using some brilliant ingredients in the menu, some of which people may not have tried before, so it should be a really special night.”

Tickets for the event, which are £35 each, can be booked via the website www.mrpscurioustavern.co.uk.