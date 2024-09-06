A164 Lincoln Way/Minster Way, Beverley: Busiest road in East Yorkshire to be closed for nine months amid £86.9 million improvement project
A half-mile section of the A164 Lincoln Way/Minster Way in Beverley will be closed to westbound traffic, those travelling in the Woodmansey-to-Morrisons supermarket direction, between Ward Way Roundabout and Victoria Roundabout (Morrisons roundabout).
East Riding of Yorkshire Council is set to close the lane from Monday, October 14 until Saturday, July 12, 2025 and a diversion will be in place.
The eastbound lane of this section of A164 Lincoln Way/Minster Way, traffic travelling in the Morrisons-to-Woodmansey direction, will remain open as normal.
The road between the Lincoln Way roundabout and the junction with Dunnock Drive will also be closed to all traffic for the same period of time, with a diversion in place. The closure will not affect any other part of Minster Way.
The closures are crucial to allow for the reconstruction of the Lincoln Way roundabout and the realignment of the road as part of the major project to replace the congested Jock’s Lodge junction on the outskirts of Beverley.
The junction connects the A164 Hull to Beverley road and the A1079 Hull to York road - two of the busiest routes in the East Riding of Yorkshire region.
The redeveloped Lincoln Way Roundabout will eventually link to a new roundabout to be built on the A1079, to create a new connection route with Beverley.
A stretch of the A164 will also be widened into a dual carriageway to free up more traffic.
Work on the A164 and Jock’s Lodge Improvement Scheme started in January 2024, with completion scheduled for 2026. The work is being carried out by contractor GRAHAM on behalf of the council.
Coun Gary McMaster, the council’s cabinet member for housing and infrastructure, said: “I want to thank drivers using this stretch of road for bearing with us while work is carried out on this section of the Jock’s Lodge scheme.
“This temporary closure is essential to the overall plan, which is one of the largest construction projects the council has ever undertaken, and it will be a huge benefit to motorists in the long run.
“We know this will cause disruption, but we have tried to keep it to a minimum, and we are pleased we’re still able to keep the eastbound lane open.
“Our contractors are moving forward swiftly and doing a fantastic job with this development.
“When it’s complete it will improve traffic flows for Beverley and across the East Riding.”
The council is investing £46.2 million in the A164 and Jock’s Lodge Improvement Scheme. The government’s department for transport has contributed £40.7 million to the project.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.