The crash happened on the A1(M) near Boroughbridge shortly after 2am this morning (Apr 24), North Yorkshire Police said. The force confirmed the lorry driver, who was 31, died at the scene.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway of the motorway between junction 48 for Boroughbridge and junction 47 for Allerton Park, and involved a bridge near to the Allerton Waste Recovery site.

The northbound carriageway was closed for a number of hours but reopened during the morning, but the southbound carriageway was closed for most of the day. Two lanes were reopened at around 4pm, but investigation work by the police is set to continue.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “A HGV lorry collided with an overhead bridge near to the Allerton Waste Recovery site. Tragically, the driver of the HGV, a 31-year-old man, died at the scene.

“The southbound carriageway was closed to allow emergency services to attend the incident and investigate the scene.

"We’re now urging anyone who saw the collision or the HGV involved in the collision prior to it that has not already made contact to get in touch. Our officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have any relevant dashcam footage.”