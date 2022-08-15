Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police said: "The collision occurred at about 3.30pm yesterday, Sunday 14 August, on the northbound carriageway just south of junction 49 (A168/Dishforth).

"It involved a single Honda Z125 motorcycle, yellow in colour. The rider, a man in his 40s, came off the motorcycle, and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment.

"The road was closed to allow emergency services and the air ambulance to attend the scene. It re-opened at about 6.45pm.

"Any witnesses, or anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision itself, or the motorcycle involved prior to the collision, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police. Please email [email protected], quoting reference 12220144369."