Plans have been drawn up for an electric vehicle ‘charging plaza’ beside the A1(M) in North Yorkshire.

The facility would be built adjacent to Exelby Services, off the Leeming junction. It would feature 20 rapid charging points with a solar panel canopy. A drive-thru coffee shop is also planned at the site.

A planning application for the facility has been submitted to North Yorkshire Council by Fastned UK Ltd.

The company is the UK subsidiary of the Netherlands-based Fastned BV, which operates more than 320 multi-charger rapid charging stations across Europe and the UK.

The company says the charging plaza will help to tackle ‘range anxiety’ when electric vehicle users are worried about how much charge their vehicle has left, as well as ‘charger anxiety’ when motorists worry about when or where they can find an available charger.

Supporting documents submitted with the plans state: “To enable longer journeys with batteries of limited (but growing) capacity, it will be important to have a network of facilities along major routes.

“Fast-charging facilities on main routes with high traffic numbers require minimal dwell time and increased utilisation of chargers providing users with short mid-journey stops.”

The company says the average charging session at its charging hubs takes around 20 minutes.

“During that time, visitors need a pleasant, safe and covered space where they can relax, eat and drink something and use the toilet.

“Electric drivers would like such an amenity area right next to the charging station so that they do not end up trekking in the rain or dark to nearby amenity providers, they want to keep their car in sight and can continue their journey immediately.

“The addition of drive-through beverage amenities with Fastned is an important step towards full-fledged service for electric drivers and therefore for the transition to sustainable mobility.”

The applicant said all energy sold at Fastned stations comes from renewable sources in the form of solar and wind.

The solar panels on the roof of the canopy would power lighting and heating at the site, with any extra power used to charge vehicles or to be put back into the national grid.

Lighting at the charging station would be controlled by sensors that are activated when a car is present.