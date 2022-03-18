The vehicle is being recovered by National Highways staff, who said it is leaking fuel onto the carriageway.

The motorway is currently closed heading southbound between junction 41 for the M62 and junction 40 for Darrington.

National Highways said: "The A1(M) in West Yorkshire is closed southbound between J41 Holmfields Interchange (Hull, Goole, Manchester, Pontefract M62) and J40 Ferrybridge Interchange (A162 (M62)).

The A1(M) has been closed heading southbound at junction 41

"This is to allow the protracted recovery of a heavy goods vehicle involved in an incident overnight. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

Here are the details of the diversion:

From the A1(M) southbound

Exit the A1(M) southbound at J41 and take the M62 eastbound.

Exit the M62 at J33.

At the junction roundabout take the third exit on to the A162 southbound.

Remain on this road to merge on to the A1 southbound.

From the M62 eastbound

Continue on the M62 eastbound to J33.

Exit the M62 at J33.

At the junction roundabout take the third exit on to the A162 southbound.