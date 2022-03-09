The pass between Sheffield and Manchester was closed to vehicles in the aftermath of Storm Franklin due to fears over landslips - but cyclists and pedestrians were still allowed access until this week.

Many users had posted photos of themselves enjoying rides along one of the most scenic routes in the Peaks without traffic for the first time in memory and described the road as having a 'festival atmosphere' in the absence of cars, with young families cycling together.

Ironically, Derbyshire County Council cited the risk of an accident involving large numbers of cyclists as a reason for the full closure.

A57 Snake Pass

"From today we are closing the A57 Snake Pass to all users, including cyclists and walkers, apart from those who live there or their visitors, because of concerns over safety. The road now has barriers with someone monitoring it 24/7.

"It is for safety reasons. There are still a small number of vehicles, belonging to those who live there and our own vehicles. With large numbers of cyclists we don't want an accident. Thanks."

Many cyclists commented on Twitter that the decision 'makes no sense' as in normal times the accident risk due to large numbers of vehicles is much higher.