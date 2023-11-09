A63 traffic: Huge delays expected after HGV struck overbridge on Thursday morning

Drivers in East Yorkshire have been warned of lengthy delays on the A63 in both directions throughout the day after an HGV struck an overbridge.

The lorry, which was carrying an industrial forklift truck, struck the Dale Road bridge over the A63 near Brough at around 9.10am on Thursday.

The carriageway is closed in both directions between the A15 at Hessle and the A1034 at South Cave for recovery and clearance of debris from the scene.

The closures are expected to be in place late into the afternoon as structural engineers assess the bridge for damage and the area is made safe, National Highways said.

National Highways and police remain at the scene.

The bridge carrying Dale Road over the A63 is also closed.

Drivers are advised to follow these diversions:

Road users heading westbound are advised to follow the hollow black square diversion symbol on local road signs:

Exit the A63 westbound using the Western Interchange Junction and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the junction, turn left onto A15 and proceed along this road for approximately one mile to the roundabout with the A164.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A164 and proceed along this road for approximately seven miles to the junction for the on-slip road to the A1079.

At the junction, turn left onto the on-slip road and merge with the A1079 and proceed along this road for around 10 miles to the roundabout with the A1034.

At the roundabout, take the first exit onto A1034 and proceed along this road for approximately seven miles to the junction with the A63 (South Cave Junction).

At the roundabout, take the first exit to rejoin A63 West.

Road users heading eastbound are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

Driving east, exit the A63 using the South Cave Junction off slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road

At the junction, turn left onto the A1034 and proceed along this road until you reach the roundabout with the A1079.

At the roundabout, take the third exit onto the A1079 and proceed along this road until you reach the junction with the A164.

At this junction, join the A164 southbound and proceed along this road until you reach the roundabout with the A15.

At the roundabout, take the third exit onto the A15 and proceed along this road until you reach the junction with the A63 (Western Interchange).