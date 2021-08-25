A64 closed for almost 12 hours as police investigate serious crash

The A64 at Flaxton, near the Jinnah restaurant

The incident happened at around 8pm last night (Aug 24) and both carriageways were closed until 6.30am this morning (Aug 25), when the eastbound carriageway opened. The westbound carriageway was closed until 7.30am due to a clean up operation and to allow police to begin investigating.

Highways England and North Yorkshire Police both advised drivers to avoid the area following the crash, which happened at Flaxton, opposite the Jinnah restaurant near Harton. Police have not yet released details of any injuries.

A statement from Highways England said: "The A64 in North Yorkshire is closed westbound following a serious collision involving two vehicles which has occurred at Flaxton. The road is closed between the A169 (near Old Malton) and the A1237 (near York).

"Collision investigation work has been completed and the vehicles involved have been recovered. Carriageway clear up including the cleaning of an oil spillage on the carriageway is ongoing. Once complete the road will then be reopened.

"Traffic is being diverted around the incident via local routes. Please allow extra time for your journey if you're travelling in the area this morning and consider using alternative routes if possible."