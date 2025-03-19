The Labour Mayor of North Yorkshire has said he is prioritising improvements to public transport after the Conservatives accused him of failing to move forward with proposal to dual the A64.

Conservatives including York Council group leader Coun Chris Steward said internal combined authority communications showed inaction and moving the goal posts on long sought after improvements to the road, which is the main route to the East Coast.

But Mayor David Skaith told the BBC public transport improvements could be made at a fraction of the cost and Conservatives failed to make progress on the A64 while they were in Government.

It follows a freedom of information request from Conservative Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake which obtained emails between combined authority officials discussing their approach to the project.

The A64 would be hugely costing to turn into a dual carriageway, the mayor has said.

Dualling the A64, which runs from York to Scarborough, was a major talking point during the last year’s mayoral election and campaigners have long called for the improvements.

But documents obtained by the Conservatives showed officials saying they changed references from dualling to improvements and admitting little progress had been made on a corridor study.

Elsewhere, officials said the scheme would require significant financial support from the Government while also recommending holding back on following up to show something was being done on it.

The Conservatives have said the exchanges expose a culture of spin, evasion and inaction on the A64.

York Conservative group leader Coun Steward said everyone from residents to businesses agreed the project would be a big focus for whoever became mayor.

He said: “It is therefore incredibly disappointing to see such an abject failure on the crucial A64.

“It is unsurprising given the influence through every aspect of the mayor’s office of York Labour who are also rolling back on the dualling of the A1237 which the Conservatives provided funding for.”

Tom Paul, chairman of the A64 Growth Partnership, said the correspondence was infuriating.

He said: “We have been campaigning to dual the A64 for 50 years now and absolutely nothing has happened.

“The region has lost the opportunity for any growth and wealth creation across this period and all we get is a talking shop and zero action from the politicians.”

Speaking to BBC Radio York yesterday, Mr Skaith said discussions with the Government on the project remain ongoing.

But he added it may not be a priority for them given national funding shortfalls with previous Conservative Government funding pledges amounting to broken promises.

The mayor said: “The money was never there and dualling is hugely costly, we’re talking about £300m to £500m and it could take a decade to get it over the line, with that money you could transform public transport in York and North Yorkshire.

“My priorities are improving bus and rail, when we have other priorities it’s about what’s the best bang for your buck.”

The mayor said said an integrated transport system was needed for the region and cars would have a role in that.

