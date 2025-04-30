A64: MPs urge government to press ahead with A64 upgrade

Three MPs have joined forces to urge the Government to press ahead with the dualling of the A64 in North Yorkshire.

Conservatives Kevin Hollinrake, who represents Thirsk and Malton, and Wetherby and Easingwold MP Sir Alec Shelbrooke, as well as Lib Dems’ Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon, have written to the Minister for Roads calling for the work to be carried out.

The MPs say the widening of the route from the Hopgrove Roundabout to Barton-Le-Willows, between York and Scarborough, will deliver “transformational benefits” to the county.

The letter states that the A64 serves as a key arterial route, but has long been plagued by daily congestion, safety issues and lost economic opportunity.

The Hopgrove Roundabout on the A64. Photo: Google.

The MPs argue that dualling this section is critical to improving safety, reducing journey times, and unlocking economic growth.

The letter to the Minister, Lilian Greenwood, states: “This stretch of road is a key artery for our region, linking communities from Scarborough to York and beyond.

“Yet for too long, it has been a source of daily congestion, safety concerns and lost economic opportunity.

“Residents face long and unpredictable journey times; businesses struggle with disrupted supply chains and workforce mobility; and visitors are too often deterred by traffic delays and poor connectivity.”

“The dualling of this route is not just a matter of convenience, it is a transformational project that is shovel-ready and capable of delivering tangible results: improved safety, faster travel, new investment, job creation and a stronger, more connected local economy.”

The MPs say they have also invited the minister and York and North Yorkshire mayor David Skaith to meet with them to discuss the issue.

Last month, the Labour mayor said he would prioritise improving public transport in the region rather than campaigning for the A64 to be dualled.

He argued that previous Conservative campaigns for improvements to the A64 had failed to secure a funding commitment.

Officials say National Highways is currently considering proposals to improve the A64 between Hopgrove Roundabout and Barton-Le-Willows.

Projects in the pipeline will be considered for possible delivery as part of a future road investment strategy beyond 2031.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Transport is an essential part of our mission to rebuild Britain, and we’re committed to improving connectivity and boosting growth across the North – working with local leaders to achieve this.