A crash involving four cars is causing long delays of almost an hour in Yorkshire this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways - the agency which covers major roads and motorways in Yorkshire and beyond - said one lane is closed heading westbound on the A64 this morning due to the crash.

The crash happened between the A19 and the A1036 near York. There are also currently long delays on the A19 further north due to a separate crash involving two lorries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways said there are delays of up to 55 minutes and three miles of congestion due to the crash.

A statement said: “One lane (of two) is closed on the A64 westbound in North Yorkshire between the A19 and the A1036 near York due to a collision involving four cars.

“Emergency services are on scene and recovery has been arranged. There's a 55 minute delay on approach with three miles of congestion.”