A64 westbound closure: Crash involving four cars causes long delays on Yorkshire A-road
National Highways - the agency which covers major roads and motorways in Yorkshire and beyond - said one lane is closed heading westbound on the A64 this morning due to the crash.
The crash happened between the A19 and the A1036 near York. There are also currently long delays on the A19 further north due to a separate crash involving two lorries.
National Highways said there are delays of up to 55 minutes and three miles of congestion due to the crash.
A statement said: “One lane (of two) is closed on the A64 westbound in North Yorkshire between the A19 and the A1036 near York due to a collision involving four cars.
“Emergency services are on scene and recovery has been arranged. There's a 55 minute delay on approach with three miles of congestion.”
UPDATE: The road reopened at around 10am and delays have since eased.
